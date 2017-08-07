Vroom, vroom! Rotimi releases "Jeep Music Vol. 1" project

By Music News Group

Eric JohnsonPower actor and R&B singer Rotimi‘s brand-new studio project, Jeep Music Vol. 1, is finally here.

The disc, which, according to a statement, is “a homage to the vehicle driven by his ex,” includes his recently released single, “Want More.”

The album also features guest vocals from Power executive producer and rapper 50 Cent and T.I.

Rotimi’s currently supporting August Alsina on his 24-city Don’t Matter tour.

Ticket info’s at AugustAlsina.com.

Here’s the Jeep Music Vol. 1 track list:

“Want More” (feat. Kranium)

“Only You”

“Living Foul”

“What We Do”

“Right Here”

“Baecation”

“Kitchen Table”

“Nobody” (feat. 50 Cent and T.I.)

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News