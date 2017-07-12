Vote Blake Shelton for Choice Twit: Teens love country too

By Music News Group

David Becker/Getty Images via ABCIf Blake Shelton is your pick for Choice Twit, this year’s Teen Choice Awards are for you! The Voice host will vie for the Twitter honor on the fan-voted show next month, against the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Timberlake.

When it comes to Snapchat, Brett Eldredge will have to take down Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez to walk away with the Choice Snapchatter title.

Both Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line also make impressive showings among the Teen Choice nominees. Sam is up for Choice Summer Tour for his 15 in a 30 trek, competing against big pop stars like Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande. Ironically, FGL will have to knock out their recent collaborators The Chainsmokers to be named Choice Summer Group.

Sam, FGL and Blake all return in the Choice Country Song category, for “Body Like a Backroad,” “God, Your Mama and Me,” and “Every Time I Hear That Song,” respectively.

Thomas Rhett‘s “Craving You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young, and Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood‘s “The Fighter” round out the category.

You can cast your vote online through next Wednesday, in advance of the Sunday, August 13 show on Fox.

