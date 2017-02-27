VH1 Save the Music to Stage George Michael Tribute Show in NYC

By Andrea Dresdale

Rob Verhorst/RedfernsGeorge Michael has already been the subject of musical tributes at the Grammys and the Brit Awards, but now the VH1 Save the Music Foundation will honor the late pop superstar with a special New York City benefit concert in his memory.

The event, called “A Musical Appreciation of George Michael,” will take place April 24 at New York’s Highline Ballroom and feature various artists performing George’s greatest hits. So far, most of the performers are actors or Broadway stars, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess; Cheyenne Jackson of American Horror Story; Javier Munoz, who’s currently starring in Hamilton, and Erich Bergen of Madam Secretary, who’s also producing the event.

In addition, singer/songwriters Eric Hutchinson and Jon McLaughlin will perform, and E! Online reports that Scream Queens star Colton Haynes also will take part in the event.

The money raised will go to VH1 Save the Music, which is dedicated to restoring music education programs in America’s public schools, and raising awareness about the importance of music in general in children’s education.

