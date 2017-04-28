VH1 adds Maxwell to "Dear Mama" Mother's Day TV event

By Music News Group

ABC/ Lou RoccoMaxwell is the latest artist announced for VH1’s second annual Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms Mothers’s Day special next month.

The “Lake by the Ocean” singer is slated to appear alongside DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Ludacris and Robin Thicke.

The Mother’s Day special will take place at Pasadena’s Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in California, and is co-executive-produced by Queen Latifah‘s Flavor Unit.

black-ish star Anthony Anderson is returning to host the event, along with Power actress and television personality LaLa Anthony.

Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms premieres on Monday, May 8th at 10 p.m. ET in VH1.

