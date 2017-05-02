Veteran jam-band artist Col. Bruce Hampton dies after collapsing at his 70th birthday concert

By Music News Group

Paul R. Giunta/Getty ImagesCol. Bruce Hampton, the veteran surrealist musician considered by many to be the godfather of the modern jam-band scene, died early Tuesday morning after collapsing during a special concert in Atlanta celebrating his 70th birthday.

A post on the official Facebook page of Hampton and his group The Aquarium Rescue Unit reads, “After collapsing on stage surrounded by his friends, family, fans and the people he loved Col. Bruce Hampton has passed away. The family is asking for respect and privacy at this difficult time. To Eternity.”

According to multiple reports, Hampton took ill while he and the cast of guest musicians were performing the vintage R&B song “Turn on Your Lovelight” during the finale of the show, which was held at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Monday, one day after Bruce’s 70th birthday. Fan-shot video of the event shows that Hampton slumped to the floor during the song, although the other musicians continued to play for several minutes before anyone realized something was wrong. He was brought to a local hospital where he passed away.

Among the many artists who took part in the show were ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, R.E.M.‘s Peter Buck, Blues Traveler‘s John Popper, and former Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell.

Over his long career, Hampton played with a variety of Atlanta-based groups, but is best known for his work with The Aquarium Rescue Unit, a band that also features longtime Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge and frequent Phil Lesh collaborator Jimmy Herring.

