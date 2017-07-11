Van Morrison to release "Roll with the Punches," his second album in less than a year, in September

By Music News Group

Exile/CarolineFifty years after launching his solo career, Van Morrison remains as prolific as ever. The acclaimed singer-songwriter will release his 37th studio album, Roll with the Punches, on September 22, less than a year after his previous record, Keep Me Singing, hit stores.

The new album features a handful of new original songs mixed with variety of covers by blues, R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll artists who have influenced Morrison, including Bo Diddley, Sam Cooke, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mose Allison and Little Walter.

Among the guest artists who contributed to Roll with the Punches are Jeff Beck, Georgie Fame, ex-Manfred Mann frontman Paul Jones and veteran U.K. rock-blues singer Chris Farlowe.

For a preview of the album, you can listen to Morrison’s rendition of the Cooke classic “Bring It On Home to Me,” featuring Beck on guitar, now at Van’s official website and Vimeo page. You also can pre-order Roll with the Punches by visiting VanMorrison.com.

“From a very early age, I connected with the blues,” Morrison says with regard to the material on his new album. “The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it — you just do it. I’ve never over-analyzed what I do; I just do it. Music has to be about just doing it and that’s the way the blues works — it’s an attitude.”

Van has a few upcoming U.S. concerts lined up before and after the release of Roll with the Punches, including a previously announced appearance at Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Festival Tour stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 10.

Here’s the track list of Roll with the Punches:

“Roll with the Punches”

“Transformation”

“I Can Tell”

“Stormy Monday”/”Lonely Avenue”

“Goin’ to Chicago”

“Fame”

“Too Much Trouble”

“Bring It On Home to Me”

“Ordinary People”

“How Far from God”

“Teardrops from My Eyes”

“Automobile Blues”

“Benediction”

“Mean Old World”

“Ride On Josephine”

And here are all of Morrison’s confirmed stateside shows:

9/10 — Hershey, PA, Outlaw Music Festival Tour – Hersheypark Stadium

9/14 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

10/13 — Palm Springs, CA, The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

10/14 — Palm Springs, CA, The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

10/20 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

10/21 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

1/31/18 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum Caesars Palace

2/2 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum Caesars Palace

2/3 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum Caesars Palace

