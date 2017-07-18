Usher and Dave Chappelle to headline Kevin Hart's 4th annual Hartbeat Weekend

By Music News Group

Usher; ABC/Fred WatkinsKevin Hart‘s fourth annual HartBeat Weekend is back this September in Las Vegas and Usher, along with Dave Chappelle, are both scheduled to headline the charity event.

Friday night kicks off with a performance by Usher at The Cosmopolitan and Saturday night will feature what’s sure to be a gut-busting comedy show from Kevin Hart & Friends.

Dave will appear Sunday night for his own onstage set.

Some of the weekend’s proceeds will go towards Kevin Hart Charities and BrittiCares International.

BrittiCares is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children survive cancer through a variety of programs and events, such as their Holiday Smiles and Power of Life blood drives.

Hartbeat Weekend takes place between September 1 to September 3. General admission ticket prices for the concert with Usher and the Kevin Hart & Friends Comedy show, start at $49.

General and reserved admission ticket prices for Chappelle’s show start at $69.

For more information, visit hartbeatweekend.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News