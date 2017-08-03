UFO's first-ever covers album to feature songs by The Doors, Mountain and Mellencamp

Cleopatra RecordsVeteran British hard-rockers UFO have announced plans to release their first-ever covers album, a 12-song collection titled The Salentino Cuts. The record, which will be released on September 29, features a somewhat eclectic selection of some of the band members’ favorite tunes.
The album’s track list includes such popular songs as The Doors‘ “Break On Through (to the Other Side),” John Mellencamp‘s “Paper in Fire,” Mountain‘s “Mississippi Queen,” The Animals‘ “It’s My Life, ZZ Top‘s “Just Got Paid” and Bill Withers‘ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Among the lesser-known tunes featured on the record are Robin Trower‘s “Too Rolling Stoned” and grunge supergroup Mad Season‘s “River of Deceit.”
“Making this covers record was a blast for me,” says longtime UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore. “I thoroughly enjoyed putting a little of my own spin on these tunes that I grew up with. I played ZZ Top and Robin Trower songs about a gazillion times onstage over the years. It was great to actually get to record some of my old faves.”
The Salentino Cuts will be available on CD and as a limited-edition two-LP set in either splatter vinyl or white vinyl.
UFO’s current lineup features Moore, founding singer Phil Mogg and drummer Andy Parker, longtime keyboardist/guitarist Paul Raymond, and bassist Rob De Luca.
The band will support the album with a fall North American tour that gets underway September 22 in Newton, New Jersey, and is scheduled through an October 14 concert in Indianapolis. Heavy metal vets Saxon will open the shows.
Here is The Salentino Cuts‘ track list:
“Heartful of Soul” (The Yardbirds)
“Break On Through (to the Other Side)” (The Doors)
“River of Deceit” (Mad Season)
“The Pusher” (Steppenwolf)
“Paper in Fire” (John Mellencamp)
“Rock Candy” (Montrose)
“Mississippi Queen” (Mountain)
“Ain’t No Sunshine” (Bill Withers)
“Honey Bee” (Tom Petty)
“Too Rolling Stoned” (Robin Trower)
“Just Got Paid” (ZZ Top)
“It’s My Life” (The Animals)
And here are UFO’s North American tour dates:
9/22 — Newton, NJ, Newton Theater
9/23 — Huntington, NY, Paramount Theater
9/24 — Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage
9/26 — Philadelphia, PA, Theater Of The Living Arts
9/28 — Plymouth, NH, Flying Monkey
9/29 — Worcester, MA, Palladium
9/30 — Hartford, CT, Webster Theater
10/1 — Portland, ME, Aura
10/3 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/4 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Corona Theatre
10/6 — Flint, MI, Machine Shop
10/7 — Traverse City, MI, Ground Zero
10/8 — Chicago, IL, Concord Music Hall
10/9 — Akron, OH, Tangier Cabaret Room
10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA, Jergels
10/12 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogarts
10/13 — Merrillville, IN, Star Plaza
10/14 — Indianapolis, IN, The Egyptian
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Source:: Music News