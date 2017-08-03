UFO's first-ever covers album to feature songs by The Doors, Mountain and Mellencamp

By Music News Group

Cleopatra RecordsVeteran British hard-rockers UFO have announced plans to release their first-ever covers album, a 12-song collection titled The Salentino Cuts. The record, which will be released on September 29, features a somewhat eclectic selection of some of the band members’ favorite tunes.

The album’s track list includes such popular songs as The Doors‘ “Break On Through (to the Other Side),” John Mellencamp‘s “Paper in Fire,” Mountain‘s “Mississippi Queen,” The Animals‘ “It’s My Life, ZZ Top‘s “Just Got Paid” and Bill Withers‘ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Among the lesser-known tunes featured on the record are Robin Trower‘s “Too Rolling Stoned” and grunge supergroup Mad Season‘s “River of Deceit.”

“Making this covers record was a blast for me,” says longtime UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore. “I thoroughly enjoyed putting a little of my own spin on these tunes that I grew up with. I played ZZ Top and Robin Trower songs about a gazillion times onstage over the years. It was great to actually get to record some of my old faves.”

The Salentino Cuts will be available on CD and as a limited-edition two-LP set in either splatter vinyl or white vinyl.

UFO’s current lineup features Moore, founding singer Phil Mogg and drummer Andy Parker, longtime keyboardist/guitarist Paul Raymond, and bassist Rob De Luca.

The band will support the album with a fall North American tour that gets underway September 22 in Newton, New Jersey, and is scheduled through an October 14 concert in Indianapolis. Heavy metal vets Saxon will open the shows.

Here is The Salentino Cuts‘ track list:

“Heartful of Soul” (The Yardbirds)

“Break On Through (to the Other Side)” (The Doors)

“River of Deceit” (Mad Season)

“The Pusher” (Steppenwolf)

“Paper in Fire” (John Mellencamp)

“Rock Candy” (Montrose)

“Mississippi Queen” (Mountain)

“Ain’t No Sunshine” (Bill Withers)

“Honey Bee” (Tom Petty)

“Too Rolling Stoned” (Robin Trower)

“Just Got Paid” (ZZ Top)

“It’s My Life” (The Animals)

And here are UFO’s North American tour dates:

9/22 — Newton, NJ, Newton Theater

9/23 — Huntington, NY, Paramount Theater

9/24 — Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

9/26 — Philadelphia, PA, Theater Of The Living Arts

9/28 — Plymouth, NH, Flying Monkey

9/29 — Worcester, MA, Palladium

9/30 — Hartford, CT, Webster Theater

10/1 — Portland, ME, Aura

10/3 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/4 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Corona Theatre

10/6 — Flint, MI, Machine Shop

10/7 — Traverse City, MI, Ground Zero

10/8 — Chicago, IL, Concord Music Hall

10/9 — Akron, OH, Tangier Cabaret Room

10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA, Jergels

10/12 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogarts

10/13 — Merrillville, IN, Star Plaza

10/14 — Indianapolis, IN, The Egyptian

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News