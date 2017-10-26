U2 to release "The Blackout" vinyl single through Jack White's Third Man Records

By Music News Group

Third Man Records/Island RecordsJack White‘s Third Man Records will release a new 12-inch vinyl single from U2. The disc features the iconic Irish band’s new song, “The Blackout,” plus a remix of the track by producer and longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee.

You’ll be able to grab the single during this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event, held in independent record stores on November 24. It’ll be available on colored vinyl exclusively at the Third Man Records stores in Nashville and Detroit, and on black vinyl everywhere else.

“The Blackout” is a track from U2’s forthcoming new album, Songs of Experience, due out December 1. The album also features the lead single, “You’re the Best Thing About Me.”

