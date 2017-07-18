U2 has the #2 top-grossing worldwide tour of 2017 so far

By Music News Group

Credit: Kevin MazurNow that we’ve reached the mid-point of the year, Pollstar has counted up the money and listed the artists who pulled in the most on the road worldwide so far in 2017. Among the veteran artists with the highest-grossing tours for the first half of the year is U2, who at #2 took in just over $118 million with their tour marking the 30th anniversary of their biggest album, The Joshua Tree.

Other veteran acts that landed in the tally’s top 20 include Bon Jovi at #17 with $39.1 million and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at #18 with $38.1 million. They are followed by Sting at #21 with $34.3 million, the Grateful Dead spinoff band Dead & Company at #23 with $31 million, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers at #24 with $30.6 million, Neil Diamond at #25 with $29.7 million, Elton John at #26 with $29.6 million and Def Leppard at #27 with $28.6.

Pollstar’s top-grossing world tour of 2017 is Guns N’ Roses, who have grossed $151.5 million on their Not in This Lifetime trek, which features the return of founding members Slash and Duff McKagan.

As for Pollstar’s list of the top-grossing North American tours of 2017, U2 is at #1, Bon Jovi at #6, Dead & Company rounds out the top 10, Petty & the Heartbreakers land at #11, Diamond holds the #13 spot, Def Leppard is at #14, Roger Waters is at #18 and Billy Joel is in 19th place.

Overall, the top 50 worldwide tours grossed a total of $1.97 billion, just shy of last year’s record $1.98 billion. The actual number of tickets sold, though, increased, due to a small drop in the average ticket price, which now stands at $84.40.

