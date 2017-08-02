Tyler, the Creator and Meek Mill albums land in top three on "Billboard" 200

By Music News Group

Noam Galai/GettyThe numbers are in, and Tyler, the Creator and Meek Mill newest albums have both landed in the top three on the Billboard 200.

Tyler’s fourth studio album Flower Boy debuts at #2 on the chart, and Meek’s Wins and Losses follows #3.

Both projects, along with Lana Del Rey‘s Lust for Life, which debuted at #1, “performed better than expected,” according to Billboard.

JAY-Z‘s 4:44, which was #1 for two consecutive weeks following its release, tumbled down to number seven, while Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN., which was at the number two spot last week, is now number five.

Flower Boy gives Tyler his highest-charting album on the Billboard 200. Meek Mill’s Wins and Losses is his fourth top-10 album.

Mill’s first number-one disc on the Billboard 200 was his sophomore studio project, Dreams Worth More Than Money.

AYYYE I DID GOOD WOW — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 2, 2017

