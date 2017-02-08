Tyga Reportedly Hit with Another Lawsuit

By ABC News Radio

Helen Boast/Redferns via Getty ImagesTyga is being sued over an alleged altercation with a server who himself was serving the rapper with a lawsuit, according to TMZ.

Back in November, Tyga was served as he walked into his birthday party in West Hollywood. In the new lawsuit, the process server claims he was assaulted by Tyga’s crew, saying Tyga himself allowed the violence.

TMZ has also posted video of what the say is the alleged incident.

The lawsuit reportedly describes Tyga a minor “celebrity”…known more for his social life than his music.

