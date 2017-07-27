Two princesses, flamingos, and a bouncy house: Lady A's latest antics on tour

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThis past weekend, Hillary Scott‘s daughter Eisele celebrated her fourth birthday on Lady Antebellum‘s You Look Good World Tour.

“The theme of Eisele’s party was Flamingos with a dash of Princess. A weekend she’ll never forget!” Hillary shared on Twitter, along with a video wrap-up of the festivities.

Sure enough, the four-year-old’s celebration included two princesses — who even ventured into the bouncy house with her — and a cake shaped like a castle. Eisele also decorated cupcakes while visiting with opener Kelsea Ballerini and inquiring as to the whereabouts of her dog, Dibs.

Meanwhile, a shirtless Charles Kelley played volleyball with the locals in Gilford, New Hamphire, while Dave Haywood road his bike and took to the water on a jet ski.

You can check out Lady A’s latest adventures on their socials. This week, the band, Kelsea and Brett Young swing through the Sunshine State.

