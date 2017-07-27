Two princesses, flamingos, and a bouncy house: Lady A's latest antics on tour

ABC/Randy HolmesThis past weekend, Hillary Scott‘s daughter Eisele celebrated her fourth birthday on Lady Antebellum‘s You Look Good World Tour.
“The theme of Eisele’s party was Flamingos with a dash of Princess. A weekend she’ll never forget!” Hillary shared on Twitter, along with a video wrap-up of the festivities.
Sure enough, the four-year-old’s celebration included two princesses — who even ventured into the bouncy house with her — and a cake shaped like a castle. Eisele also decorated cupcakes while visiting with opener Kelsea Ballerini and inquiring as to the whereabouts of her dog, Dibs.
Meanwhile, a shirtless Charles Kelley played volleyball with the locals in Gilford, New Hamphire, while Dave Haywood road his bike and took to the water on a jet ski.
You can check out Lady A’s latest adventures on their socials. This week, the band, Kelsea and Brett Young swing through the Sunshine State.
Party coves and princesses… just another week out on the #YouLookGoodWorldTour! pic.twitter.com/t80TVx0caF
— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) July 26, 2017
