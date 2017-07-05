Twenty One Pilots relives their Tour de Columbus in recap video

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCLast month, Twenty One Pilots played five shows in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio on what they called the Tour de Columbus. If you couldn’t make it to any of the very sold out shows, the band has released a Tour de Columbus recap video, which you can watch now on YouTube.

The video, which is set to the Blurryface song “Goner,” also includes footage from Twenty One Pilots’ headlining performances at the Hangout, Sasquatch! and Firefly festivals.

The Tour de Columbus marked the ceremonial end of Twenty One Pilots’ Blurryface album cycle, which birthed giant hit singles in “Stressed Out” and “Ride,” plus the duo’s huge Emotional Roadshow arena tour.

