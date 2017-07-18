TV series based on Mariah Carey's early career in the works

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesIs the world ready for a TV drama series about Mariah Carey‘s rise to fame? Starz apparently is banking on it.

ABC News has confirmed that the cable network is working on a fictional drama series based on Mariah’s life with her friend, director and producer Brett Ratner, serving as an executive producer.

News of the show was first reported by Deadline.

The show will be set in New York City in 1986 and pick up the story of a fictionalized version of Mariah at 16, surviving a difficult childhood and rising to fame and fortune.

Writer Nina Colman will serve as showrunner and Mariah herself will be among the show’s executive producers.

