Tupac Shakur letter reveals he broke off relationship with Madonna because she's white

A letter written by Tupac Shakur during his time in jail explains that the late legend dumped pop icon Madonna because she’s white.

Tupac and Madonna dated from 1993 to 1994 and his the rapper’s three-page confessional note to Madonna, dated January 15, 1995 with certain paragraphs blurred out, is reportedly going up for auction on the GottaHaveRockandRoll website on July 19.

On the first page, Tupac wrote, “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.”

“But for me, at least in my previous perception, I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

He continued, “An interview where you said ‘I’m off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players’ or something to that effect those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rapper besides myself.”

The letter ends with the words, “I don’t know how you feel about visiting me but if you could find it in your heart I would love to speak face to face with you.”

A handwritten album track list from the rapper was sold on the site this past April for $3000.

