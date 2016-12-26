Troy Ave Shot on Christmas Day; Visited by 50 Cent While in Hospital

By Music News Group

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Coors LightTroy Ave, born Roland Collins, was shot on Christmas Day, while on his way to visit family in Brooklyn, New York.

According to WABC, the rapper was shot twice — once in his arm and another bullet grazing his head — as he sat in his red Maserati in the East Flatbush neighborhood of the New York City borough.

Collins’ lawyer stated that the shots came from a man wearing a hoodie, who walked up to the driver’s side of Collins’ vehicle.

Collins drove himself to Brookdale Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. 50 Cent visited the recording artist as he recuperated, posting a picture of the two on his Instagram account.

The “Appreciate Me” entertainer is currently out on $500,000 bail, following his involvement in the fatal Irving Plaza shooting, which occurred before the start of a T.I. concert last May. His friend and bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, died following the incident.

Collins was indicted on both attempted murder and weapons possessions charges and is due back in court January 26.

