Troy Ave Releases New Music Video After Christmas Shooting Incident

Johnny Nunez/Getty ImagesTroy Ave‘s new music video for his song “No Delay” premiered Monday — the day after the performer was shot twice while driving to visit his family in Brooklyn, NY on Christmas Day.

The clip features the rapper enjoying his Christmas holiday, complete with candy canes and buxom babes.

After the shooting, Troy Ave, born Roland Collins, drove himself to Brookdale Hospital, where was was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

50 Cent visited Collins as he recovered.

Collins posted an Instagram video of his release from the hospital on Monday.

