Trisha Yearwood surprises Garth Brooks with 5 million reasons he's the Entertainer of the Year

ABC/Image Group LAIf we needed a reminder of why Garth Brooks is CMA Entertainer of the Year, we got a big one this weekend during his latest sold-out stop in Edmonton, Alberta.

Trisha Yearwood interrupted her set to alert her husband that he’d just marked a very significant milestone on their world tour. Garth and Trisha have now sold more than five million tickets across 60 cities on their ongoing trek. By comparison, it took 100 cities for the superstar to accomplish the same feat on his 1996-1998 tour.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky congratulated Garth via video, and a banner was revealed that will hang in the venue alongside championship ones from the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Oil Kings.

