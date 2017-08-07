Trial over allegation that DJ groped Taylor Swift set to begin Monday

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred LeeThe civil trial in the case of Taylor Swift and the Denver radio host she has accused of groping her is set to begin Monday in a Denver courtroom with jury selection.

The host, David Mueller, who uses the air name Jackson, has sued Taylor saying her accusation that he groped her during a meet-and-greet in 2013 is false and interfered with with his business. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Taylor has countersued claiming assault and battery for “offensive and harmful physical contact.” She also is seeking unspecified damaged which she has said she will donate to charities that protect women from sexual assault..

Mueller was fired in June 2013 after Taylor claimed he put his hand under her skirt while taking a photo with her back stage. In September of 2015, he filed his suit against Taylor setting off the chain of events leading to the upcoming trial at which both Mueller and Taylor are expected to testify. Taylor also will be required to be in court for every day of the proceedings except during jury selection.

A key piece of evidence in the case is likely to be the photo.

The trial is scheduled to last nine days.

