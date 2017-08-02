Trapped in career limbo? R. Kelly might be on the outs with booking agent

By Music News Group

Randee St. Nicholas/ RCA RecordsAs previously reported, four scheduled dates on R. Kelly‘s current After Party tour were recently canceled amid recent allegations that the singer’s harboring several young women at various residences and controlling their lives, like a cult.

And now it looks like the troubled R&B star could be on the outs with his booking agent, Ron Kaplan.

Billboard reached out to Kaplan recently to ask if he still represented Kelly.

Kaplan replied with “no comment.”

The publication was then referred to the artist’s attorney, and then to Kelly’s publicist Trevian Kutti, who has yet to respond.

Two of Kelly’s Louisiana shows, plus his Dallas, Texas concert, were canceled, along with his gig at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which was scheduled for this October.

Billboard says that some of the dates were scrapped due to “poor ticket sales.”

However, several of Kelly’s other scheduled tour stops, including this Saturday in Detroit, are still on.

