Too Much Is Not Enough: Little Big Town Adds More Dates to Ryman Residency

By Music News Group

ABC Radio Due to demand, Little Big Town is extending their residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium before it even begins.

The reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year will now play July 28-29 as well as November 27, with more dates to be added later in 2017. Tickets for the new Little Big Town at the Mother Church shows go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. CT.

Brett Cobb will open LBT’s first Ryman show on February 24, the same day their new album The Breaker comes out. Ashley Monroe is on deck for the 25th, with more artists to be announced later.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News