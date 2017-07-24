Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announce third and final Hollywood Bowl concert

By Music News Group

Credit: Joel BernsteinLate last month, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announced that their 40th anniversary tour would wind down with a September 21 concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, but when that show sold out, they added another at the same venue on September 22. Well, now the September 22 concert has sold out too, so Petty and company have lined up a third Hollywood Bowl show on September 25 that they insist will be the finale of their anniversary trek.

Tickets for the supposed final date of the trek go on sale to the general public this Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. PT. As with the September 21 and 22 concerts, acclaimed alt-country singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams will be Petty and the Heartbreakers’ special guest at the September 25 gig.

Next up for Tom and his band is a July 26-27 engagement at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf will be the opening act. Here are all of the concert remaining on Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 40th anniversary tour:

7/26 — New York, NY, Forest Hills Stadium#

7/27 — New York, NY, Forest Hills Stadium#

7/29 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center#

8/17 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena$

8/19 — Seattle, WA, Safeco Field$

8/22 — Berkeley, CA, Greek Theatre – University of California, Berkeley@

8/23 — Berkeley, CA, Greek Theatre – University of California, Berkeley@

8/25 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center@

8/27 — Berkeley, CA, Greek Theatre – University of California, Berkeley@

9/17 — Del Mar, CA, Kaaboo Festival

9/21 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl*

9/22 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl*

9/25 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl*

# = with Peter Wolf

$ = with The Lumineers

@ = with The Shelters

* = with Lucinda Williams.

