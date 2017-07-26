Tinashe and BJ the Chicago Kid to perform for Ford Front Row music series Thursday

By Music News Group

Tinashe; ABC/Randy HolmesTinashe and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter BJ the Chicago Kid are hitting the road for one day only on behalf of Billboard and Ford Motor Company’s Ford Front Row music series.

Both performers will appear onstage July 27 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

You can reserve your ticket now via Billboard.com.

The series, featuring a two different performers for three to-be-determined dates, will take place in Miami, Atlanta and New York City.

Exclusive interviews and interactive experiences are also on the agenda for each special live event.

If you’re either short on cash or live farther away from each of the four cities hosting the special performance series, you can enter for a chance to win a trip for two to one of the concerts, along with the grand prize of a Ford car of your choice.

For more information, head to Billboard.com.

