Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles congratulate daughter Beyoncé on twins

By Music News Group

Jim Smeal/WireImageIn case you haven’t noticed, Beyoncé has officially introduced twin babies Sir Carter and Rumi to the world in an epic Instagram photo.

And proud grandparents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles took to the social media platform themselves to congratulate proud daughter.

Tina’s caption reads, “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing.”

Meanwhile, Mathew’s Instagram message is much simpler. He writes, “Beautiful! #ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce”

Both grandparents regrammed Bey’s photo of photo of herself with her twins, writing, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” The Instagram picture, shared to the world early Friday morning, has since attracted over seven million likes.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News