Tina Campbell announces new single ahead of second album release

By Music News Group

ABC/ Ida Mae AstuteTina Campbell is stepping out this Friday with a brand-new single.

“Too Hard Not To” will be featured on her forthcoming album, It’s Still Personal, the follow-up project to her 2015 solo debut album, It’s Personal.

Tina, of course, is also known as one-half of sister gospel duo Mary Mary.

Season six of the WE tv reality television series, Mary Mary, will go behind the scenes as Tina records “Too Hard Not To.”

In an official statement, Tina says “it’s a tremendous blessing” to share her talents and life with the world via platforms like reality TV, and believes her “new single and upcoming album, my returning reality show and web series and all my endeavors, afford me the opportunity to do just that.”

“Too Hard Not To” goes on sale this Friday via the usual digital platforms. It’s Still Personal is slated to arrive this fall.

