Time to order the wedding cake (by the ocean): Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged

Gotham/GC ImagesJoe Jonas has been linked to quite a number of female stars over the years, but he’s now ready to settle down with the First Lady of House Stark. He and Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa Stark — are engaged.

Turner revealed the news on her Instagram over the weekend, posting a photo of her hand on top of Joe’s — she’s wearing a diamond engagement ring. The caption reads, “I said yes.”

Joe posted the same photo, with the caption, “She said yes.”

Joe’s brother Nick Jonas tweeted the same photo, along with his best wishes: “Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.”

Joe and Sophie started dating in late 2016. In the past, he’s been linked to Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Greene, Camilla Belle and a number of other notable females.

