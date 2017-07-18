Tim McGraw and Faith Hill get Lucky on the Soul2Soul tour

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s merch on the Soul2Soul trek is getting an upgrade.

The superstar couple has partnered with jeans-maker Lucky Brand to create an exclusive 17-piece collection of tour merchandise, according to Billboard. The line includes blue jean jackets embroidered with either “Faith” or “McGraw,” and t-shirts that say things like “You be my Tim and I’ll be your Faith,” as well as Mrs. McGraw’s personal favorite: a denim shirt emblazoned with “Respect Your Mama.”

Tour souvenirs will run you anywhere from $40 for a t-shirt, to $149 for embroidered denim.

This weekend, Tim and Faith play Glendale, Arizona; Ontario, California; and San Diego, California with Rhiannon Giddens.

