"Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul" coming to Showtime

ABC/Image Group LAIf you won’t have the chance to catch Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s Soul2Soul The World Tour before it wraps at the end of October, never fear. It’s coming to you.

The tour documentary, Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, will premiere Friday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. In addition to performances from the show, the film will also include interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the superstar couple. You can check out the trailer now on YouTube.

Friday night, Tim and Faith kick off a two-night stand in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. It’s Faith’s first show back after being forced to cancel a concert because her doctor put her on vocal rest.

