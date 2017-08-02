Tim & Faith cancel Thursday Soul2Soul show, as Faith goes on two days' vocal rest

By Music News Group

ABC RadioTim McGraw and Faith Hill have been forced to cancel their Thursday stop on the Soul2Soul tour, after Faith’s doctor put her on two days of vocal rest.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the concert was to take place, Tim and Faith apologize, saying they “adore their fans and are so sorry to disappoint them.” If you have a ticket for the Thursday show in Arkansas, you can get your refund at the point of purchase.

Tim and Faith are set to resume the Soul2Soul tour Friday, for a two-day stint in their hometown of Nashville, with R&B sensation Andra Day opening.

