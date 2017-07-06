Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren may be the "Star of the Show," but daughter Willa is the "life of the party"

By Music News Group

Valory Music Co. If you keep up with Thomas Rhett‘s socials, you know that he and his wife Lauren are having the time of their lives adjusting to new parenthood.

Almost two months ago, the couple adopted nearly-two-year-old Willa Gray Akins from a Ugandan orphanage. TR admits he was concerned about Willa adjusting to her new life in the U.S.

“Willa has just adapted way better than we ever thought she would,” he reveals. “Going from where she came from to being here, I thought that she would be overwhelmed and kinda really shy, but she’s never met a stranger.”

So far, Willa’s loving her new life, enjoying everything from tagging along to her dad’s concerts to soaking up American culture.

“You can bring her into a huge, crowded room and she’s like the life of the party or she can chill and just watch Moana for the 58th time this week,” Thomas Rhett laughs, referring to the 2016 Disney animated movie.

Willa will soon become a big sister — TR and Lauren are expecting their first biological child in early August.

