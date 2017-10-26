Thomas Rhett's forced to keep the Home Team in the dugout this weekend

By Music News Group

The Valory Music Co.Sometimes even the Home Team has to stay at home. Due to illness, that’s what Thomas Rhett will be doing this weekend.

TR was to bring the Home Team Tour to St. Paul, Minnesota; Brookings, South Dakota; and Omaha, Nebraska starting Thursday night. He and Old Dominion and newcomer Walker Hayes are still coming — fans will just have to wait a little longer.

The “Unforgettable” hitmaker will now play St. Paul on November 29, Brookings on December 1, and Omaha on December 2. If you have any ticketing issues, you should resolve them at the original point of purchase.

As of now, Thomas Rhett’s next appearance is set for November 8 at the 51st Annual CMA Awards. The show airs live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News