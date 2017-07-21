Thomas Rhett will drop "Unforgettable" new single next Friday

By Music News Group

The Valory Music Co.Look for a new song from Thomas Rhett next Friday. TR has shared a sneak of his new single, “Unforgettable,” on his socials, a week ahead of its debut.

“I just think it’s a very, very sweet way to tell the person that you love, like ‘Hey, I remember when I fell in love with you,’” he says of the song. “And the hook is, ‘That night was just like you — unforgettable.’”

“Unforgettable” — which TR describes as having a “Coldplay feel to it” — is the second single from his forthcoming third album, which is due later this year. It’s the follow-up to his #1 with Maren Morris, “Craving You.”

