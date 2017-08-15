Thomas Rhett books whirlwind one-day tour to celebrate "Life Changes"

By Music News Group

BMLGThomas Rhett will hit Chicago, Boston and Philadephia — all in the same day — to celebrate the release of his third album, Life Changes.

TR is calling his intimate, release-day shows “Live from the B-Stage,” since they were inspired by the set he plays out in the audience during his Home Team Tour.

Thomas hand-picked the three locations for the September 8 concerts because he has a special relationship with each one.

“I can’t wait to get back in these cities and these venues,” he says, “with the fans who have really impacted by career and life. Joe’s in Chicago was one of the first places I ever sold out as a headliner, and Boston and Philly were also two markets we built from the ground up, and those fans have been with me since the beginning. It’s going to be really cool to be back in these cities and share this new music with the fans for the first time.”

You can secure a spot on the guest list for one of the shows by pre-ordering a limited-edition bundle online that includes the album, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Life Changes comes out September 8, the same day as Thomas Rhett’s “Live from the B-Stage” appearances.

