Thirty Seconds to Mars, Lorde to perform on MTV VMAs

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesThis year’s MTV Video Music Awards will feature performances from Thirty Seconds to Mars and Lorde, the network announced Monday.

The performer lineup also includes Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and the show’s host, Katy Perry.

Lorde is nominated for Artist of the Year VMA, and her “Green Light” video is up for Best Editing. The Best Rock Video category includes Foo Fighters‘ “Run,” Green Day‘s “Bang Bang,” Twenty One Pilots‘ “Heavydirtysoul,” Fall Out Boy‘s “Young and Menace” and Coldplay‘s “A Head Full of Dreams.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Thirty Seconds to Mars is currently working on new music, while Lorde released her sophomore album Melodrama earlier this year.

