They're just ordinary people: John Legend & family stay in for movie night

By Music News Group

ABC/Tyler GoldenIt looks like John Legend and family took a break from their busy schedule of jet-setting around the world to stay in for a movie night over the weekend.

Wife Chrissy Teigen took several Snapchat photos, captured by Elle.com, of her hubby, daughter Luna, and their dog, Puddy, as they enjoyed several movies.

“saturday,” wrote Chrissy for her Instagram picture of John and Luna staring at the TV screen.

Luna, John and Chrissy have been enjoying a family vacation in Italy, chronicled by their recent Instagram pictures.

