They Did It For the "Culture": Migos' Album Tops "Billboard" 200

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesMigos‘ sophomore album, Culture, is the #1 album in America.

The studio project has catapulted the hip hop trio to #1 on the Billboard 200, the group’s first album to top that particular chart. Their hit single “Bad and Boujee” is currently the #1 song on Billboard‘s Hot 100 as well.

Migos member Quavo previously told Billboard what it would mean for the group to have a #1 album on the chart, saying “It would mean everything, but with everything in the world, hard work pays off…We speaking for the young generation of music.”

2017 is already shaping up to be a spectacular year for the group: they received kudos last month from Atlanta creator Donald Glover during his Golden Globes acceptance speech and they recently teased a forthcoming collaboration with none other than Drake.

Another artist making a significant move on this week’s Billboard 200 is Kehlani. Her debut album SweetSexySavage has debuted at #3 on the chart.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Blessings after blessings #1 — MIGOS™ (@Migos) February 5, 2017

Source:: Music News