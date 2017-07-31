There's "No Stopping You" from previewing Brett Eldredge's new album

By Music News Group

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleBrett Eldredge is gearing up for the release of his third studio album this week by releasing the final video in his Airwaves Sessions series.

“No Stopping You” is the fourth track Brett performed inside an airplane hangar to preview the new record. You can check out “Love Someone,” “Castaway,” and “The Long Way” on YouTube as well.

The self-titled Brett Eldredge project comes out on Friday. Its lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” is currently in the top 20.

