Theory of a Deadman announces new album, "Wake Up Call"; listen to first single "Rx"

Katja Ogrin/Redferns via Getty ImagesTheory of a Deadman has announced the details of their next album. The sixth studio effort from the Canadian rockers is called Wake Up Call, and it’ll be released October 27.

The first single from Wake Up Call is called “Rx,” which the band wrote about prescription drug addiction. You can listen to the track now via Billboard.com.

“When I got divorced, I went and saw a therapist and the first thing she said was, ‘I want to put you on some Beta blockers or some sort of anti-depressant stuff’ and I’m like, ‘No! No Way! What? How is that the first thing you want to do?'” frontman Tyler Connolly tells Billboard. “I just feel like something’s wrong and I felt like the song needed to be written and people needed to hear it.”

Wake Up Call arrives three years after the last Theory of a Deadman album, 2014’s Savages, which featured the singles “Drown” and “Angel.”

Theory of a Deadman will kick off a U.S. tour in support of Wake Up Call in September.

