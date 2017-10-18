The Wopsters are wed: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir exchange nuptials; share wedding photos

By Music News Group

Courtesy of BETGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are now officially husband and wife.

The couple got married Tuesday evening at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami.

The lavish ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET, cost a whopping $1.7 million, according to People.

A number of high-profile guests, such as 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lil Yachty and Big Sean with his girlfriend Jhené Aiko, attended the affair.

Fans can ogle photos of Gucci and Keyshia wearing their jaw-dropping wedding attire on their respective Instagram accounts.

People adds that Guwop wore “a white tux with silver sparkly loafers,” while Keyshia donned an extravagant “beaded, long-sleeved gown with leaf-like embroidery,” along with a “crystal headpiece,” “blinding drop earrings” and a “bouquet made of what appears to be real diamonds.”

Congratulations to my brother Gucci Mane on getting married to your beautiful bride ! 💯 pic.twitter.com/q91O6Iw59l — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) October 18, 2017

