The Who's Pete Townshend looking forward to bringing "Classic Quadrophenia" concert to the US

Credit: Matt KentWith The Who set to wrap up its North American summer tour with an August 16 concert in Stateline, Nevada, guitarist Pete Townshend will soon turn his focus to the first U.S. performances of Classic Quadrophenia, the orchestral version of the band’s 1973 rock opera. The rock legend says he’s “looking forward to” bringing the show, which debuted in July 2015 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, to the States.

The five-date run begins with a September 2 show in Lenox, Massachusetts, followed by a September 9-10 stand in New York City, a September 13 benefit gig in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont and a September 16 concert in Los Angeles. Each venue will feature a different orchestra and choir accompanying popular British tenor Alfie Boe in the lead part of Jimmy, and Townshend and Billy Idol in supporting roles. Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder will join the cast at the Rosemont gig, which will raise money for the Teen Cancer America charity.

The orchestrations for Classic Quadrophenia were created by Townshend’s longtime romantic partner Rachel Fuller. Her work led to the recording of an album, released in June 2015, followed by the show’s live debut in London. Townshend says the U.S. performances will be similar to the London show except that he’ll be featured in the role of Jimmy’s dad instead of actor Phil Daniels.

Pete admits to ABC Radio with a laugh that he’s “performing a little bit more than I would want to be” in the U.S. shows. Having said that, Townshend notes, “I don’t do very much in it. I just kind of walk on and take a bow and play a bit of acoustic guitar.”

Townshend says he hopes more Classic Quadrophenia performances will follow the U.S. run. Here’s the list of U.S. shows:

9/2 — Lenox, MA, Tanglewood

9/9 — New York, NY, Metropolitan Opera House

9/10 — New York, NY, Metropolitan Opera House

9/13 — Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

9/16 — Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

