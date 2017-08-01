The Who releasing career-spanning singles box set; Pete Townshend reissuing "Scoop" compilations

By Music News Group

UMe/PolydorDuring 2015 and 2016, The Who released a series of four box sets featuring seven-inch vinyl replicas of their singles, and now the British rock legends will issue a five-CD, 86-track collection containing all of the material included in those compilations.

The Who: Maximum As & Bs, which will be released on October 27, includes every official A-side, B-side and EP track the band put out on the Brunswick, Reaction, Track and Polydor labels.

The box set’s track list spans from the group’s 1964 debut single “I’m the Face,” which was released under the name The High Numbers, through the 2014 tune “Be Lucky.” Among the many other classic songs featured on Maximum As & Bs are “My Generation,” “Substitute,” “I Can’t Explain,” “Magic Bus,” “I Can See for Miles,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Squeeze Box,” “Who Are You” and “You Better You Bet.”

The collection also includes a 48-page booklet offering track-by-track information penned by respected Who experts, as well as a bevy of photos and a memorabilia.

In other Who-related news, Pete Townshend‘s three Scoop demo-and-outtake compilations will be reissued as remastered two-CD and multiple-disc colored-vinyl sets on August 18. The vinyl reissues of 1983’s Scoop, 1987’s Another Scoop and 2001’s Scoop 3 will be pressed on pink, yellow and light-blue vinyl, respectively.

Also, remastered versions of The Who’s 1971 singles compilation Meaty, Beaty, Big & Bouncy and the band’s classic 1970 concert album Live at Leeds will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl on October 27.

Here’s the full track list of The Who’s Maximum As & Bs box set:

CD 1:

“Zoot Suit”

“I’m the Face”

“I Can’t Explain”

“Bald Headed Woman”

“Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere”

“Daddy Rolling Stone”

“My Generation”

“Shout and Shimmy”

“Circles” (a.k.a. “Instant Party”)

“Instant Party Mixture”

“A Legal Matter”

“The Kids Are Alright”

“The Ox”

“La-La-La Lies”

“The Good’s Gone”

CD 2:

“Substitute”

“Circles”

“Waltz for a Pig”

“I’m a Boy”

“In the City”

“Disguises”

“Batman”

“Bucket T”

“Barbara Ann”

“Happy Jack”

“I’ve Been Away”

“Pictures of Lily”

“Doctor, Doctor”

“The Last Time”

“Under My Thumb”

“I Can See for Miles”

“Someone’s Coming”

“Dogs”

“Call Me Lightning”

“Magic Bus”

“Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde”

CD 3:

“Pinball Wizard”

“Dogs Part Two”

“The Seeker”

“Here for More”

“Summertime Blues”

“Heaven and Hell”

“See Me Feel Me/Listening to You”

“Overture from Tommy”

“Christmas”

“I’m Free”

“Won’t Get Fooled Again”

“Don’t Know Myself”

“Let’s See Action”

“When I Was a Boy”

“Join Together”

“Baby Don’t You Do It”

“Relay”

“Wasp Man”

CD 4:

“5:15”

“Water”

“Listening to You/See Me Feel Me” (Soundtrack Version)

“Overture” (Soundtrack Version)

“Squeeze Box”

“Success Story”

“Who Are You”

“Had Enough”

“Long Live Rock”

“My Wife” (Live)

“5:15” (Soundtrack Version)

“I’m One” (Soundtrack Version)

“You Better You Bet”

“The Quiet One”

“Don’t Let Go the Coat”

“You”

CD 5:

“Athena”

“A Man Is a Man”

“Eminence Front”

“It’s Your Turn”

“Twist and Shout” (Live)

“I Can’t Explain” (Live)

“Bony Maronie” (Live)

“Join Together” (Live)

“I Can See for Miles” (Live)

“Behind Blue Eyes” (Live)

“Real Good Looking Boy”

“Old Red Wine”

Wire & Glass EP — Side A (five tracks)

Wire & Glass EP — Side B

“Mirror Door”

“Be Lucky”

“I Can’t Explain” (2014 Stereo Remix)

