The Who drop by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCIn the midst of their North American tour, The Who made a rare TV appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In their second appearance on the late night show, the band, performed their classic from 1967, “I Can See for Miles.”

They last appeared on The Tonight Show back in March of 2016, performing “Who Are You.”

As a web exclusive on Wednesday, The Who also played their 1981 song, “You Better You Bet.”

The next stop on the The Who’s 2017 North American tour is in Uncasville, Connecticut on Thursday.

