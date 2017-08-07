The Weeknd to perform at this year's MTV VMAs

By Music News Group

David LaChapelleMTV has announced that The Weeknd will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

The “Starboy” singer is among a number of other artists set to perform for the show, including Katy Perry, who’s also hosting the event, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde and Shawn Mendes.

As previously reported, Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist this year, receiving eight nods for his video for “HUMBLE.”

The Weeknd and Katy are tied in second place with five nods each.

DJ Khaled, Khalid, Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, A Tribe Called Quest, Kanye West, Future, Young Thug, Migos, Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A and D.R.A.M. are all nominated as well.

The 2017 MTV VMAs will air live Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News