"The Voice" recap: Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jenner Hudson each steal and artist

NBC UniversalThe battle rounds continued Monday night on The Voice, as teammates went head-to-head for the right to advance to the next stage in the competition, a night that also saw Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson each stealing artists. Blake Shelton is the only coach with a steal left.

Each coach enlisted the help of a guest adviser during rehearsals: DNCE’s Joe Jonas for Team Adam, Rascal Flatts for Team Blake, ex-Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland for Team Jennifer and Billy Ray Cyrus for Team Miley.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Team Miley’s Addison Agen and Karli Webster went at it, with Cyrus explaining that their voices were very similar and she needed to decide on one or the other. She had the girls face off on Cyndi Lauper‘s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” but had them sing it as a ballad. Adam called the battle a tossup and hinted that regardless of who Miley chose, he would try and steal the loser. Blake gave the round to Addison. Miley chose Karli, who moves on the knockouts.

As promised, though, Adam tried to steal Addison, but so did Jennifer. Adam reminded the singer that he turned around for her during the blind auditions, and that his age and experience would be beneficial to her. Jennifer stressed her similar experience competing on American Idol and joked that they could “take that walk together in their youth.” Addison picked Adam and moves on to the next round.

Team Jennifer’s Shi’Ann Jones, 15, faced off against Stephan Marcellus, 26, on “Oh! Darling,” by The Beatles, with Hudson explaining that the song requires you to “dig deep,” adding that she wanted to feel and believe what they were singing. Adam declared Stephan the winner, as did Miley, and Blake thought Stephan could win the competition. Jennifer chose Shi’Ann for her growth potential. Jones advances to the knockout rounds.

However, Stephan moves on as well, thanks to a last minute steal from Miley. He becomes the only male on her team.

Janice Freeman battled Katrina Rose belting out “W.O.M.A.N,” by Etta James for Team Miley. During rehearsals, her advisor and dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, compared Freeman to Janis Joplin and Rose to a hurricane. Following the performance, Adam declared both women “ripped the roof off the house.” Blake called Janice’s voice “world class” and Katrina’s performance in the ring was worthy of World Wrestling Entertainment, declaring her the winner. Miley ultimately chose Janice, for her control. Freeman advances in the competition

It wasn’t the end of the line for Katrina though, as she was scooped up by Jennifer. Rose gets a second life as a member of Team JHud.

Also advancing on Tuesday: Team Blake’s Red Marlow and Anna Catherine DeHart; Team Jennifer’s Jeremiah Miller and Team Adam’s John Mero, Anthony Alexander and Emily Luther. Ryan Scripps, Kristi Hoopes; Alexandra Joyce and Brandon Brown, Michael Kight and Gary Carpentier — representing Shelton, Hudson and Levine’s teams, respectively — were sent home.

The Voice battles conclude Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

