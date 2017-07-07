The Verve's "Urban Hymns" being reissued in honor of album's 20th anniversary

By Music News Group

UMeIt’s been 20 years since we learned that this life is a “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” thanks to the lead single from The Verve‘s 1997 album, Urban Hymns. To celebrate, a 20th anniversary edition of Urban Hymns will be released September 1.

The Urban Hymns reissue will be in a variety of formats, including the six-disc “super-deluxe” edition, which features a remastered version of the original album, a whole host of b-sides and live tracks, and a documentary titled The Video 96-98.

The biggest hit from Urban Hymns, of course, was the string-laden “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination. Since its release, the track has frequently appeared in pop culture, perhaps most famously during the closing scene in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions.

Two years after Urban Hymns was originally released, The Verve broke up. The band reunited in 2007 and released a new album, Forth, in 2008. A year later, the group disbanded again.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News