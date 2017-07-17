The Struts strut back with new song, "One Night Only"

By Music News Group

Interscope RecordsThe Struts have unleashed a new song called “One Night Only.” The track, streaming now on YouTube, is the first preview from the British band’s forthcoming sophomore album.

“This song is mainly about the relationship between a performer and his/her audience,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “After touring throughout the United States, we’ve developed a strong relationship with our audience and started to feel more responsibility to them — mainly to give a great show every night.”

“The song has many theatrical moments, making the arrangement one of the most ambitious songs we’ve done,” he continues. “It’s definitely over the top and larger than life, but after experiencing our audience and how they react to our music, I think it’s even more fitting.”

The Struts’ debut album Everybody Wants, which features the singles “Could Have Been Me” and “Kiss This,” was released in the U.S. in 2016.

This fall, The Struts will be opening for Foo Fighters.

