The Revolution adds new concert dates; Paisley Park launches band competition

The band is touring throughout the summer, with new dates on July 23 in Minneapolis, and September 4 for L.A.’s Grand Park–Nightshift Labor Day Music Festival.

The band recorded four albums with Prince, including Purple Rain in 1984. Last month, the band members received 13x-Platinum Award plaques at a party hosted by Spike Lee in Hollywood celebrating the re-issue of the iconic 1984 soundtrack. The plaques marked 13 million copies sold of Purple Rain.

In other Prince news, the late legend’s Prince’s Paisley Park complex has announced a special four-day Battle of The Bands contest called “Musicology-Summer 2017.” It will be held August 31-September 3 at the famed studio and soundstage.

Nine finalists will be selected, and the winner will receive free recording time at Paisley Park, and a mentorship with members of Prince’s New Power Generation.

Artists can enter on the Paisley Park Facebook page, and fans can purchase tickets for the event on the Paisley Park website.

