The Revivalists book "Kimmel" performance

By Music News Group

Credit: Brantley GutierrezThe Revivalists will bring their single “Wish I Knew You” to late night when they perform on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Wednesday, July 19.

“Wish I Knew You” is a song from The Revivalists’ 2015 album Men Amongst Mountains. The track reached number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart in May.

If you like what you see during the Kimmel performance, you can catch The Revivalists live on throughout the summer on the band’s Fire into Light tour.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

