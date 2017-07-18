The Replacements dig up 1986 performance for new live album

By Music News Group

RhinoThe Replacements have announced For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s, a 29-track live album recorded during the band’s 1986 show at the club Maxwell’s in Hoboken, New Jersey. The two-disc collection will be released on October 6.

For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s is technically the second live album from The Replacements, but it will be the first to be available on CD, vinyl and digitally. The first live album, 1985’s The S*** Hits the Fans, was recorded in front of just 30 people, and was released only on cassette.

Five years after the Maxwell’s gig, The Replacements broke up in 1991. The band reunited in 2012, but haven’t been active since 2015.

Here is the For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s track list:

Disc One

“Hayday”

“Color Me Impressed”

“Dose of Thunder”

“Fox on the Run”

“Hold My Life”

“I Will Dare”

“Favorite Thing”

“Unsatisfied”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out”

“Takin’ a Ride”

“Bastards of Young”

“Kiss Me on the Bus”

“Black Diamond”

Disc Two

“Johnny’s Gonna Die”

“Otto”

“I’m in Trouble”

“Left of the Dial”

“God D*** Job”

“Answering Machine”

“Waitress in the Sky”

“Take Me Down to the Hospital”

“Gary’s Got a Boner”

“If Only You Were Lonely”

“Baby Strange”

“Hitchin’ a Ride”

“Nowhere Man”

“Go”

“F*** School”

